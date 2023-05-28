 Contact Us
News World Russia claims U.S. investments in Nazi Germany led to World War II, Holocaust

Russia claims U.S. investments in Nazi Germany led to World War II, Holocaust

"Senator [Lindsey] Graham has something to compare with. One of their investments led to World War II and the Holocaust," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday in a statement on Telegram.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 28,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIA CLAIMS U.S. INVESTMENTS IN NAZI GERMANY LED TO WORLD WAR II, HOLOCAUST

Reacting to a U.S. senator's comments during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Russia on Sunday claimed that U.S. investments in Nazi Germany led to World War II and the Holocaust.

"Senator [Lindsey] Graham has something to compare with. One of their investments led to World War II and the Holocaust," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram.

Zakharova listed various U.S.-based people, companies and banks, namely Henry Ford, General Motors, Kodak, Coca-Cola, Standard Oil, IBM and JPMorgan Chase & Co, claiming that they sponsored or assisted Nazi Germany during World War II.

Zakharova further said billions of U.S. dollars are now being transferred to Ukraine, adding: "In this regard, I would like to remind the senators and all American beneficiaries how the previous adventure ended."

During a meeting with Zelensky in the capital Kyiv on Friday, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was recorded as saying in a video shared by the Ukrainian president's Telegram account: "The Russians are dying … Best money we've ever spent."

In a separate statement on Telegram, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also commented on the video, claiming: "In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are regularly killed, but dirty money is also spent on killing senators."

"It's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country (the U.S.) than having such senators," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said during a press briefing.

Neither Graham nor Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on the issue.