Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory, although counting continues after polling stations have closed and the official results have not yet been announced.



"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory," he tweeted.



Some 61 million people were able to vote in the historic run-off on Sunday, after a vote mid-month failed to produce a definitive win.