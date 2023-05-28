 Contact Us
News World Putin congratulates Erdoğan on his election success

Putin congratulates Erdoğan on his election success

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his election success. Putin sent a message to express his felicitations to Erdoğan on the outcome of the election.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 28,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he claimed victory in Türkiye's presidential election on Sunday, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdoğan's selfless work and independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdoğan.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.