Putin congratulates Erdoğan on his election success

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he claimed victory in Türkiye's presidential election on Sunday, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdoğan's selfless work and independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdoğan.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.







