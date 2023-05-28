Canale Grande in Venice mysteriously turned green

A shimmering green liquid in Venice's famous Grand Canal has caused a stir in the lagoon city. On Sunday, the water near the Rialto Bridge suddenly glowed green, with no initial explanation.



The Italian fire brigade said it had taken samples together with the environmental protection agency Arpa and was examining them.



The Prefect of Venice immediately called an emergency meeting with the police to investigate the incident. According to media reports, the authorities did not initially assume that the liquid was dangerous.



Some Venetians recalled the year 1968, when the artist Nicolás Garcia Uriburu from Argentina dyed the water of the city's central canal green to draw attention to water pollution.



Because more and more climate activists in Italy have recently been conspicuous with their colour campaigns, there were also suspicions that this could be such a protest - but at first no one claimed responsibility.



On Whit Sunday, the traditional regatta Vogalonga took place in Venice, in which rowing boats, canoes and gondolas participate. It was launched in 1974 as a protest against motorboats.