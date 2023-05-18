Kiev: Two killed by artillery fire in Russia

At least two people were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, according to reports from the regional administration.



Another person was seriously injured in the attack on the village of Nizhnee Berezovo not far from the border with Ukraine, said the Russian state agency TASS, citing Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.



The information could not be independently verified.



There were several reports of Ukrainian attacks across the Russian border in the region in recent months.









