Newsweek: Erdoğan's runoff challenges West's dictator narrative

The outcome of the May 14 elections in Türkiye, where President Erdoğan secured 49.52% of the votes and advanced to the presidential runoff, has significantly disrupted the Western media's anti-Erdoğan editorial policy. US magazine Newsweek recently published an opinion piece criticizing Western newspapers for their use of derogatory terms like "dictator" when referring to President Erdoğan. The article, titled "Don't call Erdoğan a dictator, dictators won't go to the runoffs," highlights the continuous use of such labels by Western media.

Published 18.05.2023 18:42





