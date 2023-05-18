 Contact Us

Newsweek: Erdoğan's runoff challenges West's dictator narrative

The outcome of the May 14 elections in Türkiye, where President Erdoğan secured 49.52% of the votes and advanced to the presidential runoff, has significantly disrupted the Western media's anti-Erdoğan editorial policy. US magazine Newsweek recently published an opinion piece criticizing Western newspapers for their use of derogatory terms like "dictator" when referring to President Erdoğan. The article, titled "Don't call Erdoğan a dictator, dictators won't go to the runoffs," highlights the continuous use of such labels by Western media.

Published 18.05.2023 18:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
US Newsweek published an opinion piece that criticized Western newspapers for their frequent use of the derogatory term 'dictator' in reference to President Erdogan.
Two more victims of ancient volcano eruption found in Pompeii
Britney Spears' husband criticizes 'disturbing' FOX-aired documentary about her
What were the reasons behind trend of "George Soros death" on various social media platforms?
Nakba: Pain that has not ceased for 75 years in Palestinian lands
President Erdoğan with clear lead among Turks living in Germany