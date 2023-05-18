Several Moscow districts under quarantine due to bird flu

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin issued an order on Thursday to place two districts of the Russian capital under quarantine in due to an outbreak of bird influenza.

According to a document published on the mayor's website, Borisovsky Pond in the southeast of Moscow has been identified as a source for the spread of a dangerous pathogen.

The document also revealed that an additional 16 districts are in close proximity to the pond and potentially at risk of being affected.

The quarantine measures include restrictions on public access to areas with dead birds, allowing only employees of relevant state services to work in such locations.

The measures also prohibit the treatment of sick birds, the import and export of birds, the incubation of eggs, the relocation and rearrangement of birds, and several other actions involving birds.















