Over half of Turkish parliament comprises of newly elected MPs after May 14 election

Some 335 out of 600 lawmakers, who will serve the nation in the 28th term of the Turkish parliament, were elected for the first time in Sunday's general election, according to unofficial results.

Forty-six lawmakers, who served as MPs before the 27th legislative term, reelected for the new legislative term.

Also, 219 lawmakers from the 27th term were reelected to gain a parliamentary seat.

Among 335 lawmakers, 148 are members of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), 90 are members of the Republican People's Party (CHP), 47 are from the Green Left Party, 27 are from the Good Party (IYI Party), 18 are members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), four are from the New Welfare Party, and one is a member of the Türkiye Labor Party.

Millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round held on May 14, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdoğan was leading.

Erdoğan will face Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.













