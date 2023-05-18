SYRIAS ASSAD ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA AHEAD OF ARAB LEAGUE SUMMIT

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived Thursday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit, according to state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA).



The summit is scheduled to start on Friday, with Syria taking part for the first time in over a decade following its suspension in the wake of the country's civil war.



On May 7, Arab foreign ministers adopted a decision to readmit Syria to the Arab League.



Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League in 2011 over the Syrian government's use of excessive military force to quell a pro-democracy uprising that evolved into a civil war.



The country's readmission came ahead of the pan-Arab summit, which Saudi Arabia, a regional heavyweight, will host on Friday.



The Arab rapprochement with the Syrian government comes as Saudi Arabia, which previously supported the Syrian rebels, and Iran, one of al-Assad's main allies, agreed to restore ties in March.



Oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia cut ties with Syria in 2012, after the Syrian government's violent crackdown on the uprising.









