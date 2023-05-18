 Contact Us
News Middle East Syria's Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Arab League summit

Syria's Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Arab League summit

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published May 18,2023
Subscribe
SYRIAS ASSAD ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA AHEAD OF ARAB LEAGUE SUMMIT

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived Thursday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit, according to state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The summit is scheduled to start on Friday, with Syria taking part for the first time in over a decade following its suspension in the wake of the country's civil war.

On May 7, Arab foreign ministers adopted a decision to readmit Syria to the Arab League.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League in 2011 over the Syrian government's use of excessive military force to quell a pro-democracy uprising that evolved into a civil war.

The country's readmission came ahead of the pan-Arab summit, which Saudi Arabia, a regional heavyweight, will host on Friday.

The Arab rapprochement with the Syrian government comes as Saudi Arabia, which previously supported the Syrian rebels, and Iran, one of al-Assad's main allies, agreed to restore ties in March.

Oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia cut ties with Syria in 2012, after the Syrian government's violent crackdown on the uprising.