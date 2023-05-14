News World Zelensky accepts Charlemagne prize for Ukrainian people

Zelensky accepts Charlemagne prize for Ukrainian people

Addressing the audience with his acceptance speech during the award ceremony in the western German city of Aachen, Zelensky said he was standing there for the Ukrainians who fight every day for their freedom and for the values of Europe.

DPA WORLD Published May 14,2023 Subscribe

Volodymyr Zelensky (C) is awarded the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 by Juergen Linden (L), chairman of the Charlemagne Prize board of directors and Aachen's mayor Sibylle Keupen (R) on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, western Germany. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has accepted the Charlemagne prize awarded to him and the Ukrainian people for their efforts to counter the full-scale Russian attack on their country, describing it as "great honour."



Addressing the audience with his acceptance speech during the award ceremony in the western German city of Aachen, Zelensky said he was standing there for the Ukrainians who fight every day for their freedom and for the values of Europe.



"Every one of them would deserve to stand here."



Zelensky stressed that Ukraine wanted nothing more than peace - but this could only be achieved with victory in the current conflict. The war in Ukraine would also decide the fate of Europe, he said, because Russia, "capable of any cruelty and viciousness," was intent on undoing the history of European unification.































