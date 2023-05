There are no delays in the entry of data from Türkiye's Sunday general election, the head of the nation's elections authority said on Sunday.

"There are currently no disruptions or delays in data entry by the Supreme Electoral Board," Ahmet Yener told reporters about the results of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, currently still being counted after polls closed about six hours earlier.

Data is being instantly shared with political parties, said Ahmet Yener.