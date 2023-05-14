News Turkish Politics Erdoğan urges opposition to respect 'democratic' vote count

Erdoğan urges opposition to respect 'democratic' vote count

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the opposition to avoid drawing "hasty" conclusions while what he reassured was a "democratic" vote count was underway.



Any premature assessment will mean "robbing" the will of the nation, he wrote on Twitter, responding to remarks from the opposition stating that they were ahead in early counting.



He thanked his supporters and asked ballot box representatives not to leave stations until a definitive result.















