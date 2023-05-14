Ukraine fighting for European values, freedom: EU chief

The Ukrainian people are fighting for European freedom and values, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday at a ceremony in Germany where President Volodymyr Zelensky received the prestigious Charlemagne prize for fostering European unity.

"President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies," von der Leyen said.

"And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values. Democracy and the rule of law, free speech and the freedom to create your own destiny."





