Turkish president praises elections as 'great festival of democracy' done in peace and calm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday described the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections as a "great festival of democracy" carried out "in peace and calm."

The elections demonstrate Türkiye's "democratic maturity," said Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, in a message on Twitter.

He also criticized a rush by some to announce results while votes are still being counted, saying this amounts to "usurping the national will."

"While the elections took place in such a positive democratic atmosphere, and as the votes are still being counted, rushing to announce the results would be a usurpation of the national will," he said.

"We are pleased that the favor of our nation is reflected in the ongoing vote count," he said.

He also urged members of the public who are serving at polling stations to not leave until the results are officially finalized.