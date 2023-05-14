Thai election exit polls: Pro-democracy opposition parties take lead

Thailand's pro-democracy opposition parties are in the lead according to exit polls following the country's parliamentary elections.



The reformist Pheu Thai party with its lead candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the progressive Move Forward party have received more than 60% of the vote, the Bangkok Post reported citing figures from the Nation Group media organization.



"Based on the numbers we're seeing, Pheu Thai and Move Forward and other opposition parties can form a coalition government," Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was quoted as saying by the paper.



Pre-election polling had predicted the opposition parties to win. Preliminary results are expected later in the evening.



