War shows Ukraine is 'part of European family': Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) walk together to inspect a honor guard of the German Armed Forces upon Zelensky's arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2023. (EPA Photo)

Russia's war in Ukraine has made clear that the country is "part of our European family", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday at an award ceremony honouring President Volodymyr Zelensky for services to European unity.

"All across Europe, the war has cemented one clear realisation: Ukraine is part of our European family," Scholz said at the award ceremony for the Charlemagne prize in the German city of Aachen, where Zelensky was in attendance.

"Russia's war of aggression has brought the European Union and Ukraine closer than ever before," Scholz added.













