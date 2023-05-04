UKRAINES GERMAN AMBASSADOR UNHAPPY ABOUT UPCOMING ZELENSKY TRIP LEAK

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany described the alleged leak of classified information about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany as "very unfortunate."



A head of state's security is something very serious, something like this should not happen, Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev told dpa on Thursday during a visit to the eastern city of Frankfurt-an-der-Oder.



"I very much hope that we will find a way out," he said, adding that he could not comment further on the matter. Makeiev was in the city, which borders Poland, to visit the European University Viadrina and exchange views with students.



Local Berlin newspaper BZ first reported Wednesday that Berlin police were making secret preparations for a potential visit by Zelensky on May 13 and 14, citing unnamed sources.

