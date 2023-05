A drone was shot down near a Russian airbase in Crimea, authorities have said on Thursday.

Russia-installed authorities said a drone had been shot down near an airbase in Russia-annexed Crimea, the latest in a string of such incidents in recent days.

"Another attack on Sevastopol. At about 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) air defence forces destroyed an unmanned aerial device in the area of the Belbek airfield," Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.