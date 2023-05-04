UK says deportation of children by Russia ‘systematic attempt to erase Ukraine’s future’

Deportation of children by Russia is a "systematic attempt to erase Ukraine's future," Britain's foreign secretary said on Thursday.

"Let's call it what it is. Russia's forcible deportation of innocent Ukrainian children is a systematic attempt to erase Ukraine's future," James Cleverly said on Twitter.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the presidential commissioner for children's rights.

"President of the Russian Federation, is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute)," according to the ICC statement.

Russia said it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and considers its decisions "null and void."

"We consider … the issue outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, as well as several other states, do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for Russia in terms of law," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.