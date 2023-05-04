Scuffle breaks out between Ukrainian, Russian delegates at meeting in Türkiye

A scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Thursday.

Tensions boiled after the Ukrainian delegation interrupted deputy head of the Russian delegation Olga Timofeva's speech at the 30th PABSEC Summit of parliament speakers.

The Ukrainian delegation went behind Timofeva, unfurled flags and started chanting slogans.

There was a short quarrel between the two sides.

Anna Purtova, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, left her seat vacant throughout Timofeva's speech.

Until Timofeva's speech ended, the Ukrainian delegation continued to intervene verbally.

















