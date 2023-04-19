News World UN: Millions of women cannot make decisions about their bodies

Millions of women worldwide are being denied the right to make informed decisions about their own bodies, according to a UN report released on Wednesday, as too many are being "held captive to population targets."



An estimated 257 million women worldwide have an unmet need for safe, reliable contraception, according to the report published by the UN population fund UNFPA.



Data from 68 reporting countries shows that 44% of partnered women and girls don't have the right to make decisions about their bodies when it comes to having sex, using contraception and seeking health care, the UN fund said.



The UNFPA's State of World Population report found that governments are increasingly adopting policies aimed at raising, lowering or maintaining fertility rates to the detriment of women's rights.



"Women's bodies should not be held captive to population targets," UNFPA executive director Natalia Kanem said. "To build thriving and inclusive societies, regardless of population size, we must radically rethink how we talk about and plan for population change."



"Human reproduction is neither the problem, nor the solution," Kanem said, calling on governments to put "gender equality and rights at the heart" of population policies.



"Chasing fertility targets and trying to influence women's reproductive decision-making will only end in failure. History has shown that such policies are rarely effective and undermine women's rights. Investing in people and their potential is the surest path to prosperity and peace."



Among other things, the report found that 24% of partnered women and girls are unable to say no to sex and 11% are unable to make decisions about contraception.



























