Sudan’s RSF moves Egyptian troops to Khartoum

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said Wednesday that Egyptian troops held at Merowe airport were transferred to the capital, Khartoum.

A statement by the paramilitary force said the Egyptian soldiers "are well and receive the necessary care."

The RSF said the soldiers will be transferred to Egypt "whenever the appropriate chance arises."

On Saturday, the Egyptian army said a group of its soldiers were conducting joint training in Sudan when the fighting erupted on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army and the RSF agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire starting at 6 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

Fighting raged for the 5th day between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters in Khartoum and its surrounding areas, leaving at least 270 dead and 2,600 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.





















