Bayern Munich v Manchester City in Champions League: What they said

Key quotes after Manchester City won 4-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 with Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday:

"Erling is a special player, a different player to what we had in the past. Someone who doesn't need to touch the ball many times to score. He is in the shadow for 85 minutes and he touches one and it's a goal."

Bernardo Silva on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian's 48th goal of the season.

"We know how tough it is to face Real in this competition. We are going to go for it. We've always go for it but we feel the team is very confident and I think we're going through."

-Silva on the prospect of facing holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's semi-final clash.

"We wanted to take the lead in the first half. We had the chances. It's infuriating that we didn't manage to do that, it would've been different in the second half. Over the 180 minutes of the two legs, we didn't play well for 25 or 30 minutes."