Robert F. Kennedy formally launches 2024 White House bid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated, officially launched his bid Wednesday for the White House in 2024.

"I've come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for President of the United States," Kennedy said at a campaign launch in Boston.

Kennedy filed paperwork April. 6 with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

Known as an anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy is the second Democrat to enter the presidential race after author Marianne Williamson. They will likely challenge President Joe Biden, who has indicated he intends to run,

Kennedy is the son of former US Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 in Los Angeles.

Former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are among the Republican candidates.