'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

"I'm here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform," he told Reuters before starting his ascent of the 150-metre (492 foot) skyscrapper in Paris' La Defense business district. "I'm here to tell (President) Emmanuel Macron to come back down to earth ... by climbing with no safety net."

Reuters & AFP / World Published 19.04.2023 13:36 Share This Album





Subscribe