Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the Joint Forces Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Eduard Moskalev.

In the written statement on the official website of the Presidency of Ukraine, it was stated that the Joint Forces Commander Moskalev was dismissed with the decree numbered 113/2023.

The decree did not specify who would replace Moskalev.

According to reports in the Ukrainian press, Major General Moskalev was appointed on March 15, 2022.