Erdoğan pledges to preserve fabric of quake-hit historical provinces

"We cannot ignore structural changes to our (quake-hit) cities, where we've been living in brotherhood and which have been home to civilizations for thousands of years," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press briefing on a visit to Adiyaman, one of the provinces badly hit by the earthquakes. Erdoğan also asked for earthquake victims' blessing over rescue delays while visiting the southern province of Adıyaman.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 27.02.2023 17:14
Türkiye's president on Monday promised not to allow major changes to the fabric of the country's southern regions amid efforts to rebuild from the devastation caused by twin earthquakes earlier this month.
