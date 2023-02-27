Erdoğan pledges to preserve fabric of quake-hit historical provinces

"We cannot ignore structural changes to our (quake-hit) cities, where we've been living in brotherhood and which have been home to civilizations for thousands of years," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press briefing on a visit to Adiyaman, one of the provinces badly hit by the earthquakes. Erdoğan also asked for earthquake victims' blessing over rescue delays while visiting the southern province of Adıyaman.

