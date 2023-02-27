Moscow Exchange to start trading Turkish lira

Russia's Moscow Exchange (MOEX) announced on Monday that it will start to trade the Turkish lira and Hong Kong dollar as of March 1.

It said the launch of new contracts for the Turkish lira and Hong Kong dollar stemmed from growing interest from clients in trading both currencies.

Investors will have access to contracts expiring in June, September, and December 2023 and March 2024 for the Turkish lira and Hong Kong dollar futures.

Vladimir Yarovoy, the exchange's general manager, said previously that the demand in MOEX for the Turkish lira rose had risen seventeen-fold.











