Zelenskiy: Ukraine can only defend skies if partners lift 'aviation taboo'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a nightly speech on Monday that his country can only defend its skies if an "aviation taboo" is ended.

"Our pilots and anti-aircraft units, and other experts of our air force are doing a great job," he said. "But we will be able to completely protect our skies when the aviation taboo is fully lifted in relations with our partners."

Zelenskiy said that the he situation around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

"The situation is getting more and more complicated," Zelensky said in his evening address. "The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions," he said, calling Ukrainian soldiers fighting for Bakhmut "real heroes." he added.





