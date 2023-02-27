 Contact Us

After Maraş-centered powerful earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

"I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gül, 28, who managed to run out of her family house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors. After reaching the street barefoot, Gül saw the dead bodies of neighbours killed by falling concrete. She remembers the screams of people trapped in collapsed buildings.

Reuters / Turkey
Published 27.02.2023 14:50
It has been three weeks since Tuğçe Seren Gül's aunt and grandmother were killed in Antakya when a devastating earthquake struck Türkiye's southeast. And yet every night, she waits until 4.17 am in the morning, the exact time that the disaster hit, to try to go to sleep.
