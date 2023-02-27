After Maraş-centered powerful earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

"I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gül, 28, who managed to run out of her family house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors. After reaching the street barefoot, Gül saw the dead bodies of neighbours killed by falling concrete. She remembers the screams of people trapped in collapsed buildings.