Macron says France will close its regular military bases in Africa

President Emmanuel Macron said France will end its practice of hosting regular military bases in Africa, during a speech ahead of a tour of African countries starting on Wednesday.

He said France will instead set up bases or "academies" to be co-run by French and African armies. He said there would be a notable fall in French military personnel but an increase in an effort to provide training and equipment.

Macron added that he will not allow France to become "the ideal scapegoat" in Africa, in a speech ahead of a trip to the continent from Wednesday.

Some African countries have criticised France for failing to curb militancy in the Sahel region in particular.

Macron also said he refused to be drawn into an outdated competition between powers for control of Africa.

He will travel to Gabon, Angola, République of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo.