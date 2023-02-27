RUSSIAS TRANSFER OF CHILDREN IS GENOCIDAL CRIME: UKRAINES KULEBA

Russia's alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is "probably the largest forced deportation in modern history", Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday at an event on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council.

"The most chilling crime is that Russia steals Ukrainian children," Kuleba said in a video message to a packed room on the opening day of the council in Geneva where Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine are being addressed.

"This is a genocidal crime," he added.