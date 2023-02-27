Greenpeace protests in Berlin against motorway expansion

Greenpeace activists carried out a rooftop protest against plans to build motorways, occupying the roof of the party headquarters of Germany's governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Monday morning.



There were around 10 activists on the roof, the Berlin police said. Two of them rappelled down and hung up a banner that called for the railways network to be expanded rather than the roads.



A further 10 activists from the environmental organization wanted to demonstrate on the ground, but were prevented from doing so, according to the police, who were manning the scene with around 100 officers.



"We are here because the SPD is the tipping point right now when it comes to building new highways in Germany," Lena Donat of Greenpeace told dpa at the site of the protest.



Greenpeace is calling on the SPD to show its colours and stand by its values and promises, she said. "Building highways is not socially fair," Donat said.



Germany is currently governed by a three-way coalition which includes the Green Party and the pro-business FDP alongside the SPD.



