BRITAIN AT UN: 800 RUSSIAN SOLDIERS DIE DAILY FOR PUTINS EGO

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing his own soldiers for selfish reasons.



"His land grabs in eastern and southern Ukraine show that his heart is set on imperial expansion - but 800 Russian soldiers a day are dying for his hopeless ambitions," said Cleverly during a special session of the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"They are paying for his ego with their lives," Cleverly said.



He added that Britain would do all it could to continue to help Kiev. "Our support for Ukraine is not and will never be time limited." Neither would Britain's "defence of the UN Charter" be "time limited," the British official added.











