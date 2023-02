Palestinian nurse spots his own father killed by Israeli forces

"The doctors were trying to resuscitate him, so I left them to help other cases... but I had a strange feeling the wounded man belonged to me, ran back and asked about him, and they told me that he had been martyred, so I subconsciously pulled back the curtain, and discovered that the martyr was my father". told AFP.

Published 24.02.2023 23:14





