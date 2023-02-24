Türkiye, Syria earthquake aid appeal to air on 29 UK channels

A video clip appealing for aid to support people affected by the massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria will air on 29 UK channels simultaneously on Friday.

The footage, featuring the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6, is voiced by famous British actor Daniel Craig, showing viewers how they can donate to help with aid.

"Channel 4 has brought together media owners ITV, UKTV, Channel 5, Sky, STV, Warner Bros. Discovery and Ocean Outdoor to gift advertising space for a Disasters Emergency Committee Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal, voiced by Daniel Craig," said Channel 4.

The 90-second film will air at 9.55 p.m. local time across 29 British TV channels, in addition, the advert will appear on large format digital screens in 18 locations.

Channel 4 said that the advert will also be broadcast on its YouTube channel from Friday until Sunday.

More than 44,200 people have been killed in Türkiye by the two strong earthquakes that jolted the country's southern region on Feb. 6, according to officials.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have affected some 13.5 million people across 11 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in fewer than 10 hours.