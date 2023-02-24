Weapons provided to Ukraine are not being misused, says Washington

Washington does not see any evidence that weapons supplied to Ukraine are being misused, according to a senior defence official.



"We have seen no indication to date that any of the resources or weapons and capabilities we provided to Ukraine have been misused, misplaced, stolen, sold on the black market or captured by the Russians," National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said.



His comment came after he was asked about when further military aid to Ukraine would be approved. He said that ws unclear but that US President Joe Biden would not shy away from advocating for more aid.



He also said that the US public has a right to know that the funds are being used wisely and effectively.







