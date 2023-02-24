Erdoğan expresses gratitude to Macron for solidarity over deadly quakes

In a video conference on Friday, the Turkish president expressed gratitude to his French counterpart for his solidarity with Türkiye over the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "thanked Emmanuel Macron for France's solidarity and support" with Türkiye over the quakes, according to the Turkish presidency, while Macron conveyed his condolences.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the relations between Türkiye and France, the presidency added.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, which were centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 other provinces. Some 13.5 million people have been affected by the devastating tremors.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the earthquakes that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours. Condolences have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

At least 43,556 people have been killed by the quakes, according to the latest official figures.