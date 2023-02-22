 Contact Us
US embassy in London back to normal after security alert caused by suspicious package

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 22,2023
The US embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.

"The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," the embassy's official Twitter account said.