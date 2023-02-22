NATOS STOLTENBERG: CYCLE OF RUSSIAN AGGRESSION MUST BE BROKEN

NATO cannot allow Russia to undermine European security after the end of the war in Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said in Warsaw.



"We have seen the Russian pattern of aggression over many years, Georgia in 2008, Crimea and Donbass in 2014, and then the full-fledged invasion of Ukraine last year," Stoltenberg said.



"We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security," he added, speaking alongside the leaders of the Eastern European NATO states and US President Joe Biden.



"We must break the cycle of Russian aggression," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of the so-called Bucharest Nine group which represents the countries that make up NATO's eastern flank.



