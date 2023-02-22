President Erdoğan visits earthquake children at the hospital

Visiting 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez, who was rescued from the debris in Kahramanmaraş in the 248th hour of the earthquake, 16-year-old Hülyasu Kısa and 8-year-old Feyza Nur Yakar, who were brought from Hatay, 7-year-old Miraç Eren Döner and 10-year-old Ayça Çepni, who were brought from Kahramanmaraş, and 9-year-old Zeynep Küçükler brought from Şanlıurfa, President Erdoğan talked to the doctors and Ankara University Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Ünüvar, receiving information about their situation.

Published 22.02.2023 16:20 Share This Album





Subscribe