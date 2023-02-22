 Contact Us

President Erdoğan visits earthquake children at the hospital

Visiting 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez, who was rescued from the debris in Kahramanmaraş in the 248th hour of the earthquake, 16-year-old Hülyasu Kısa and 8-year-old Feyza Nur Yakar, who were brought from Hatay, 7-year-old Miraç Eren Döner and 10-year-old Ayça Çepni, who were brought from Kahramanmaraş, and 9-year-old Zeynep Küçükler brought from Şanlıurfa, President Erdoğan talked to the doctors and Ankara University Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Ünüvar, receiving information about their situation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan visited the injured children who survived the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş at Ankara University Faculty of Medicine Cebeci Research and Application Hospital, where they were treated.
