Islamic belief | Mercy purifies hearts from diseases such as hatred, anger and revenge

Today, when violence, anger, animosity and hatred invade the hearts, what falls upon us as members of the civilization of mercy is to once again embrace the messages of the Prophet of Mercy (saw). We should train our hearts in the Messenger of Allah's (saw) school of knowledge and wisdom, who says, "I was only sent as mercy." [Muslim, Birr, 24]