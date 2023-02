Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 43,556: Interior minister

The death toll from the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye rose to 43,556, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday.

Soylu made the remarks during a live broadcast with TRT Haber in Hatay, one of the 11 provinces that were hit by the quakes.

"This is one of the biggest earthquakes in the world," he said.