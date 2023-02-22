RUSSIA SAYS IT IS STUDYING XIS GLOBAL SECURITY INITIATIVE

Russia says it is studying Xi's global security initiative

Russia said on Wednesday that it was studying a newly released paper on Beijing's Global Security Initiative (GSI), Chinese leader Xi Jinping's flagship security proposal.

"The positions of the two countries on the most pressing international issues coincide or are close, which the Russian and Chinese leadership has repeatedly spoken about," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharkova said in a briefing.

"The same can be said for the global security initiative," she added.

China on Tuesday released the GSI paper, which aims to uphold the principle of "indivisible security", a concept endorsed by Moscow.











