What to know about Mi'raj that is the night of mercy and peace

We experience the night of Mi'raj as an occasion for divine mercy and peace in our sorrowful hearts. Allah the Almighty comforted the Prophet Muhammad (saw) with the incident of Mi'raj in a very difficult period of his life that is known as the Year of Sorrow. Allah (swt) made the Prophet Muhammad, who is mercy to the world, a witness to His (swt) Oneness, Exaltedness, and Infiniteness.