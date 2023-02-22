UKRAINES KULEBA ON CHINESE PEACE PLAN: THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he is aware of key elements of a Chinese peace plan, but would need to see the entire document before forming an opinion.



"I don't know if there is such thing in China but in Europe, we have the saying the devil hides in the details," Kuleba said in New York on Wednesday before the opening of a special session of the UN General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion



Ukraine has its own peace plan, he said, which is supported by many countries.



"This will remain our top priority, but we are ready to talk to those who have ideas."



China has said will soon unveil a plan for reducing tensions in the war, based on the principle of Ukraine's territorial integrity, but little else has been said publicly by Beijing.



One year after the war began, Kuleba is expected to present a resolution to the General Assembly calling for peace and Moscow's withdrawal.



The assembly is expected to vote on Thursday. Dozens of speeches by high-ranking speakers are expected at the event, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.



