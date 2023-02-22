Around 1.1M Ukrainian refugees entered Bulgaria since war broke out

Around 1.1 million Ukrainian refugees entered Bulgaria since war broke out in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, said a senior UN official on Wednesday.

Speaking at the national press club in the capital city of Sofia, Seda Kuzucu, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), added that Bulgarian authorities registered over 151,000 of these refugees for temporary protection, according to the state-run BTA news agency.

Presently, nearly 50,000 Ukrainian refugees reside in Bulgaria, she added.

Kuzucu emphasized that the war led to the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, during which some 8 million refugees were forced to flee to neighboring countries.

"The war shows no signs of abating, and humanitarian needs are likely to continue," she said.