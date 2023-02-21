UN Security Council to meet over Nord Stream explosions

The UN Security Council will on Tuesday discuss the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea gas pipelines at Russia's request.



According to diplomats, a vote on a Russian draft resolution calling for an international investigation is not initially planned.



However, one diplomat told dpa that a push by Russia for a vote is expected in the coming days.



The Kremlin has accused the US of carrying out an attack in September 2022 on the pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe.



Russian politicians have for days been working off unsubstantiated claims by US journalist Seymour Hersh, citing a single anonymous source. He wrote that US Navy divers were responsible for the explosions but the White House dismissed the report as a fabrication.



The West has been trying to wean itself off Russian gas as punishment for Moscow's war in Ukraine. The explosions meant a speed up in Europe looking elsewhere for gas supplies, but the cause has been unclear.



Some in Europe have accused Moscow, implying they did it to force up the price of gas or to falsely blame the West.



Russia's draft resolution at the UN, obtained by dpa, mentions that the attack took place after "repeated threats" from the US.



Germany was not initially scheduled to attend Tuesday's meeting in New York. Germany, along with Sweden and Denmark whose seas the pipelines pass through, had written a letter to the Security Council stressing that the joint investigation by the three countries was continuing and that it was not known when it would be completed.





















