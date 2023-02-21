MALCOLM XS FAMILY TO FILE $100M LAWSUIT AGAINST NYPD, AGENCIES FOR CONCEALING EVIDENCE IN HIS MURDER

Malcolm X's family to file $100M lawsuit against NYPD, agencies for 'concealing evidence' in his murder

The family of Malcolm X said Tuesday that they will file a $100 million lawsuit against the New York City Police Department, CIA and FBI for "concealing evidence" involving the assassination of the prominent US civil rights activist.

The announcement came during a press conference by civil rights attorney Ben Crump as well as Malcolm X's daughters Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

"We will also seek justice for a man, a very young man -- he was only 39 years old -- who gave his life for human rights," said Ilyasah Shabazz.

Shahbaz accused the federal and New York local agencies of fraudulently concealing evidence of a conspiracy and the execution of plans to assassinate Malcolm X.

Crump said that Malcolm X's daughters deserved to know all the facts about their father's death.

"For this great injustice, we will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against these governmental entities for $100 million on behalf of his daughters that are coming forward," Crump said.

Malcolm X was assassinated while giving a speech in Harlem on Feb. 21, 1965. Tuesday marked 58 years since his murder.