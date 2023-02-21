Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes, centered in the Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 7,184 aftershocks.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Teams set up a total of 301,289 tents and 6,375 containers that were dispatched by ministries and relevant institutions, as well as other countries and international organizations, in the earthquake zone, it added.

A total of 14,740 local and international search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, AFAD noted.

Four mobile social service centers were assigned to disaster psychological support efforts in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye, and Malatya. A total of 698,244 people received psychosocial support, with 497,093 in the earthquake zone and 201,151 outside the quake zone.